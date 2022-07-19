New cases of COVID-19 hit a single-day high of 245 in U.T.

A health worker segregating the swab samples at COVID-19 test at the Puducherry Government General Hospital. | Photo Credit: Kumar. S. S

July 19, 2022 19:50 IST

The 24-hour increase exceeded the 221 cases reported on July 14 in Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day numbers to be reported in the recent resurgence, against 160 recoveries on Tuesday.

The 24-hour increase exceeded the 221 cases reported on July 14.

Puducherry logged 195 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,861 tests, followed by Karaikal (49) and Mahe (1). No new case was reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 8.56%, case fatality rate 1.16% and recovery rate 98.12%.

The overall tally is 1,963 deaths, 1,220 active cases (21 patients in hospital and 1,199 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,69,141 cases and 1,65,958 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.24 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.66 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,079 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,66,330 vaccine doses.