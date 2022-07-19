Puducherry

New cases of COVID-19 hit a single-day high of 245 in U.T.

A health worker segregating the swab samples at COVID-19 test at the Puducherry Government General Hospital. | Photo Credit: Kumar. S. S
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY: July 19, 2022 19:50 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 10:33 IST

The Union Territory recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day numbers to be reported in the recent resurgence, against 160 recoveries on Tuesday.

The 24-hour increase exceeded the 221 cases reported on July 14.

Puducherry logged 195 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,861 tests, followed by Karaikal (49) and Mahe (1). No new case was reported in Yanam.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The test positivity rate was 8.56%, case fatality rate 1.16% and recovery rate 98.12%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The overall tally is 1,963 deaths, 1,220 active cases (21 patients in hospital and 1,199 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,69,141 cases and 1,65,958 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.24 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.66 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,079 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,66,330 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Puducherry
Coronavirus
health
Read more...