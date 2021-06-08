New cases fall below 500 for the first time

PUDUCHERRY

New COVID-19 cases fell below 500 for the first time in the second wave of the pandemic and the total number of recovered patients crossed one lakh even as the Union Territory registered ten deaths on Monday.

The 482 new cases, which were detected from 7,731 tests, were spread out in Puducherry (400), Karaikal (53), Yanam (13) and Mahe (16).

The test positivity rate was 6.23%, case fatality rate 1.50% and recovery rate 91.62%.

The cumulative caseload in the Union Territory aggregated to 1,09,561 with 1,00,377 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, 29 healthcare workers, 23 frontline personnel and 2,455 members of the public took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.