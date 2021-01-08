New cases drop to 20 in the Union Territory

New COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Puducherry dropped to 20 while no deaths were reported on Friday.
The distribution of the new cases, which were confirmed from testing 3,411 samples, was 11 in Puducherry and nine in Mahe. No new cases were reported in Karaikal and Yanam in the last 24 hours.
With 36 patients discharged, the active cases stood at 343. Of these, 168 were in hospital and 175 in home isolation.
The coronavirus tally in the Union Territory is 636 deaths, a total of 38,389 cases and 37,410 patients discharged.
The test positivity rate was 0.58%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.45%.
The Health Department has to date tested an estimated 5.09 lakh samples of which 4.66 lakh were negative.
