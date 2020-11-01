New cases drop below 100-mark in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

01 November 2020 23:48 IST

Puducherry recorded three COVID-19 deaths while new cases dropped below the 100-mark to 96 on Sunday.

All the fatalities were reported in the capital where the toll now stands at 491 of the total of 595 deaths in the Union Territory. Karaikal has to date accounted for 55 deaths, followed by Yanam (42) and Mahe (seven).

The new cases were detected from testing 3,182 samples while 421 persons were discharged in the past 24 hours. Of the fresh cases, Puducherry region accounted for 69, followed by Karaikal (11), Yanam (5) and Mahe (11).

The test positivity rate was 3.01% while the case fatality rate stood at 1.69% and the recovery rate 89.28%.

The overall tally is 595 deaths, 3,169 active cases, including 2,309 patients in home isolation, a cumulative total of 35,109 cases and 31,345 recovered patients.

So far, 3.11 lakh samples have been tested of which 2,73,523 returned negative.