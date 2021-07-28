New cases cross 100

PUDUCHERRY

28 July 2021 01:07 IST

Test positivity rate goes above 2% in the Union Territory

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death even as the new cases crossed the 100 mark and test positivity rate went above 2% on Tuesday.

Puducherry reported the sole death that took the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,791.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,422), Karaikal (227), Yanam (104) and Mahe (38).

Of the 113 new cases, Puducherry accounted for 75, followed by Karaikal (13), Yanam (5) and Mahe (20).

The test positivity rate was 2.21%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.75%.

With 98 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 923.

Of this, 189 patients were in hospitals and 784 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded a cumulative total of 1,20,530 cases against 1,17,816 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 14.78 lakh tests administered so far, over 12.62 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons covered by COVID vaccination aggregated to 6,82,986, including 5,540 beneficiaries who took a vaccine shot in the last 24 hours.