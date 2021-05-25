New cases continue to dip, 23 deaths recorded in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

25 May 2021 05:14 IST

The Union Territory recorded 23 deaths in the past 24 hours raising the cumulative toll to 1,382 even as new cases continued to decline with 922 fresh cases confirmed against over twice that number of recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry reported 21 deaths and Karaikal and Yanam one each.

The patients, including 11 women, were in the 39 to 85 years age range and 13 of them had no co-morbid condition.

The region-wise cumulative toll was Puducherry (1,127), Karaikal (147), Yanam (82) and Mahe (26).

Puducherry accounted for 730 of the new cases, which were detected from 7,674 tests, followed by Karaikal (134), Yanam (37) and Mahe (21).

The test positivity rate was 12%, down from the average of 15% over the last few days and 20% since the onset of the second wave. The case fatality rate was 1.43% and recovery rate 82.25%.

With 1,915 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 15,835. Of this, 1,968 persons were in hospitals and 13,867 were in home isolation.

Puducherry has so far recorded a total of 96,982 cases with 79,765 patients recovering.

The bed occupancy position was JIPMER (533), IGMCRI (435) and Covid Care Centres (623).

According to the Covid dashboard, Puducherry region had a reserve of 43 oxygen beds against the capacity of 1,641 beds while no ventilator bed was available in any of the treating institutions, including private nursing homes.

The Health Department has so far tested an estimated 9.89 lakh samples with over 8.63 lakh returning negative results.

Meanwhile, 75 healthcare workers, 99 frontline personnel and 2,147 members of the public took the COVID-19 vaccine across the Union Territory. The total number of persons vaccinated so far stood at 2,43,148, including 34,234 healthcare workers, 21,044 frontline staff and 1,37,400 members of the public.