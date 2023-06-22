HamberMenu
New cardiac pacing method used to treat complete heart block

The team led by Anil J. Purty, Director-Principal and Peter Manoharan, Medical Superintendent, decided to do permanent pacemaker implantation by placing the electrode directly in the conduction system of heart of the 60-year-old patient

June 22, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A team of surgeons at Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has successfully deployed a newly-evolving method of cardiac pacing in a 60-year-old patient with complete heart block.

A PIMS press note said the woman hailing from Nainarmandabam village was brought with multiple episodes of loss of consciousness and fall. Cardiologists diagnosed the condition as complete heart block, marked by failure of electrical impulses to reach the ventricle leading to stopping of the heart, loss of consciousness and death.

The team led by Anil J. Purty, Director-Principal and Peter Manoharan, Medical Superintendent, assisted by Anbarasan and Kiran, decided to do permanent pacemaker implantation by placing the electrode directly in the conduction system of heart.

Conventionally, in pacemaker implantation, the lead (wire conduit) is placed in right ventricle which causes delayed activation of left ventricle. Since left ventricle is the main chamber, delayed activation causes progressing decline in heart pumping function, the doctors said.

To avoid this, cardiac electro-physiologists chose to screw the pacing lead implant directly in conduction system of the heart. This is the first recorded instance in the city of adopting the newer method of pacing, according to PIMS.

