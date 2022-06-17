New building for Lawspet police station

The Public Works Department has started the construction of a new building for the Lawspet police station. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, along with Minister for Home A. Namassivayam and Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, laid the foundation for the new building near Vivekananda School on ECR.

The three-storey building would be constructed at a cost of ₹2.74 crore. The work would be completed in eight months, a senior official said. The Public Works Department is also in the process of constructing a new building for the Reddiayarpalayam police station.