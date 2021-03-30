Never trade votes for cash: Kamal

PUDUCHERRY

30 March 2021 01:06 IST

MNM leader goes on a roadshow

Actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan took time off the heated campaigning in his constituency of Coimbatore (south) to lead a roadshow for MNM candidates in Puducherry on Monday.

The MNM is fielding 22 candidates in the April 6 election.

Mr. Haasan launched the roadshow from S.V. Patel Salai to canvas votes for MNM candidate contesting in the Raj Bhavan constituency S. Paruvadha Vardhini.

Though a microphone snag on the campaign vehicle prevented him from addressing voters at the initial rally points, he addressed voters at other places after the problem was sorted out.

Mr. Haasan emphasised his core message to the electors to never trade their invaluable votes for cash, the nefarious influence of money on politics and the practice of horse-trading to make or mar elected governments.

The MNM stood for returning the public service ethos to politics, he said.