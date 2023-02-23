Netherlands Consul General calls on CM

February 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Ewout de Wit, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for South India called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his chamber on Thursday. An official press release termed the visit a courtesy call.

Later, in a post on Twitter, Mr. Wit said he had a good first visit to the Union Territory and added that cycling, water and pharmaceuticals were among the topics discussed during the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Wit also visited Auroville and engaged with a few Aurovilians, including Dutch nationals settled in the universal township. After a meeting with Jayanti Ravi, Auroville Foundation Secretary, he expressed a wish for continued interaction.