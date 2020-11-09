Net recovery rate touches 95.06% in Puducherry

Hard at work: Healthcare workers at a testing centre at the Grand Bazaar police station on Sunday.

95 new cases detected; recovery rate touches 95.06%

No deaths were reported in the Union Territory on Sunday even while 95 new cases and 136 discharges in the last 24 hours raised the net recovery rate to a new high of 95.06%.

The new cases came from testing 3,880 swabs. The test positivity rate is 2.44% and the case fatality rate is 1.68%.

The overall tally in the U.T. stood at 601 deaths, 1,170 active cases — 412 in hospitals and 758 patients in home isolation.

A cumulative total of 35,838 cases have been reported and 34,067 patients have recovered.

Puducherry accounted for 69 of the newly infected followed by Mahe (16) and five each in Karaikal and Yanam.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said while the pandemic had been kept under control for the past few weeks, the week ahead coinciding with Deepavali festivities was a crucial period in determining the course of the spread. sHe urged the public to heed the advisories of the Health Department.

The department has to date tested 3,37,714 samples of which 2,95,971 returned negative.