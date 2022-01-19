NEP will make a big change in the education sector: L-G

PUDUCHERRY

19 January 2022 23:26 IST

‘It is designed to meet the needs of the 21st century’

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the National Education Policy (NEP) held the potential to make a huge difference in the education sector.

In a virtual address at a seminar on “National Professional Standards for Teachers,” co-hosted by the National Council For Teacher Education and the School of Education, Pondicherry University, the Lieutenant Governor said the NEP lay emphasis on the need to create world-class multi-purpose educational institutions that focus on students’ secular knowledge.

Gandhi’s vision

The NEP embodies Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of education as a means to bring out the best in the human body’s mind and soul and at the same time is designed to meet the needs of the 21st century, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

No discrimination

The Lieutenant Governor added that under the Prime Minister’s Skill India mission, each student will be taught the vocational course of their choice at a school-level, without any discrimination between art and science streams. Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on education, the Lieutenant Governor said the crisis also afforded an opportunity to modernise and infuse technology into the e-learning space. She urged teachers to develop their skills to keep abreast of changes and be versatile in adapting to newer technologies.

Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, Member Secretary, and Santhosh Kumar Sarangi, chairperson NCTE, Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University and School of Education faculty spoke during the occasion.