NEP in tune with thoughts of Kamaraj on education: L-G

Students’ Day organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM M

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan garlanding the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary on Friday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is also seen. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said the Centre’s New Education Policy was in tune with the thinking of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj about education.

“The NEP gives thrust on improving academic orientation and nutritional health for children. The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister gave thrust to education and health of children. The government is committed to provide quality education and nutritious food to children,” she said participating in the Students’ Day function organised by the Education Department on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late leader Kamaraj.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government’s vision was to provide quality education to all, irrespective of their financial and social background. “We want to provide education to all at the school and college level. There is no difference of opinion among political leaders in visualising the dream of Kamaraj.“

The Chief Minister said steps would be taken to fill all existing vacancies in schools. The Students’ Day function was the first official event to be held at the newly constructed Kamarajar Manimandapam. The memorial was inaugurated virtually by the Prime Minister a few months ago. Mr. Rangasamy said the government was working towards establishing the Centac office and a library at the memorial. A centre to provide training for students in competitive exams, including UPSC and Civil Services Exam would be established at the memorial, the Chief Minister added..

Earlier in the day, the Lt Governor, Chief Minister, Speaker, Ministers, legislators and representatives of various political parties garlanded the statue of Kamaraj at Raja Theatre junction.