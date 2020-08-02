NEP confusing and vague, says Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday termed the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) announced by the Centre as “confusing and vague” on many counts.
Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy said the policy lacked specifics, for instance, on how it would promote employment or on the pattern of funding. There is ambiguity on whether the financial costs of implementing the policy would be on States, he said.
The government will soon hold consultations among Ministers, legislators and academics and a detailed report on the Union Territory’s position on NEP would be conveyed to the Centre, the Chief Minister said.
Contending that the NEP sought to impose Hindi and Sanskrit across the country, Mr. Narayanasamy said, “What is seen as relevant for northern States cannot be applied by default to the southern States.” A nation-wide education policy should not be skewed in its outlook and needs to be attuned to the development aspirations of the States.
Puducherry recognised as official languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, French and English. This was in line with the geographical locations of the regions across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The NEP, in any case, would have little impact in Puducherry, which had established itself as an education hub 15 years ago, he added.
