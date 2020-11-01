Negligent officials to be held to account: Bedi

PUDUCHERRY

01 November 2020 23:52 IST

The Open House session at the Raj Nivas will target negligent officials who are responsible for grievances relating to a range of civic issues, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said on Sunday.

Their attendance will be recorded in a defect register maintained by the Chief Grievance Officer which would be shared with departments concerned for entry into personal files of the defaulting officer, Ms. Bedi said.

The practice would begin from the session on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising