Puducherry

Negligent officials to be held to account: Bedi

The Open House session at the Raj Nivas will target negligent officials who are responsible for grievances relating to a range of civic issues, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said on Sunday.

Their attendance will be recorded in a defect register maintained by the Chief Grievance Officer which would be shared with departments concerned for entry into personal files of the defaulting officer, Ms. Bedi said.

The practice would begin from the session on Monday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020 11:53:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/negligent-officials-to-be-held-to-account-bedi/article32998912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY