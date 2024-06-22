ADVERTISEMENT

NEET row: Puducherry Youth Congress organises protest

Published - June 22, 2024 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The cadre members condemned the Union government for ignoring the demand to scrap the NEET examination.

As part of the nation-wide protest launched by the Congress party over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET examination, the Puducherry Youth Congress organised a demonstration near the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Kadirgamam on Saturday.

The cadre members raised slogans condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “remaining silent” on the issue. They condemned the Union government for ignoring the demand to scrap the NEET examination.

Member of Parliament and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president V. Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, and president of Youth Congress Anand Babu Natarajan participated in the demonstration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US