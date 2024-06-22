NEET row: Puducherry Youth Congress organises protest

As part of the nation-wide protest launched by the Congress party over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET examination, the Puducherry Youth Congress organised a demonstration near the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Kadirgamam on Saturday.

The cadre members raised slogans condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “remaining silent” on the issue. They condemned the Union government for ignoring the demand to scrap the NEET examination.

Member of Parliament and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president V. Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, and president of Youth Congress Anand Babu Natarajan participated in the demonstration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.