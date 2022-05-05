Need to protect traders, says L-G

Traders made significant contribution to the local economy, employment generation and logistics sectors, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called for supporting the trader community that made significant contribution to the local economy, employment generation and logistics sectors. Addressing the 39th Traders Day celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Traders’ Federation at AFT grounds, Ms. Soundararajan said the small shop on the street would continue to have its utility for consumers no matter how many big outlets are set up. The small neighbourhood trader is like the family doctor who is acquainted with one’s family and even allows credit facilities. It is the small shop that sells in micro quantities that you actually need whereas in the bigger outlets one is forced to buy more than one’s actual requirement, the Lt. Governor said. She also referred to the “Puducherry model” of COVID-19 containment where the pandemic was managed by saving lives and livelihoods and avoiding total shutdowns that would have devastated the already struggling traders. The Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a differentiated policy for FDI in retail sector in the interests of protecting ‘swadeshi’ trade. Even when it came to the fight against the pandemic, India could also be proud to have developed its own vaccine against COVID-19, and even exported vials to 150 countries, including developing ones, she said. Speaker R. Selvam, K. Venkatesan, MLA and office-bearers of the Federation also spoke.