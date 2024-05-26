GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Need to find solution to harassment faced by fishermen: Rangasamy

Published - May 26, 2024 12:04 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy andinteracted with him at the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy andinteracted with him at the Legislative Assembly on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy raised the issue of frequent harassment of Karaikal fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities with a top- ranking Indian Navy officer when he called on him at the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Mr. Rangasamy took up the issue of the arrest of Karaikal fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy when Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command made a courtesy call on him, an official release here said.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister stressed the need to find a permanent solution to the issues faced by the fishermen at the hands of the Sri Lankan Navy. The Chief Minister requested the Vice-Admiral to create awareness among students about the functioning of the Indian Navy. He also wanted the Navy Day to be held in Puducherry, the release said.

