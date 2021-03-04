Nearly 300 persons vaccinated in two days of vaccination

Nearly 300 persons in the target group of above 60 years of age or aged over 45 with underlying morbidity have taken their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine within two days of the commencement of the second phase of immunisation.

According to the Health Department, 296 persons in these two categories had taken their first dose of vaccine so far, including 260 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 286 frontline workers and 214 healthcare personnel also took a jab in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of persons immunised in the Union Territory to date aggregated to 11,461. This included 9,882 healthcare workers and 1,283 frontline staff.

The government has set up 17 vaccination centres across the Union Territory.

Of the 14 new cases reported in the Union Territory, Puducherry logged five and Karaikal four while five patients were kept in home isolation in Mahe. There were no hospital admissions in Yanam and Mahe.

With 20 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 168. Of this, 67 were in hospitals and 101 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.89%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.90%.

The Union Territory has to date registered 669 deaths, a total of 39,777 cases and 38,940 recoveries.

Of an estimated 6.22 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department, about 5.88 lakh were negative.

Cuddalore district reported 12 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 25,197.

While 24,849 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district is 41.

In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,274.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,908.