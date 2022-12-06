NDRF team to assist Cuddalore administration to handle emergencies following cyclone forecast

December 06, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The 28-member team, which is expected by Tuesday evening, will be stationed in Cuddalore.

The Hindu Bureau

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is expected to arrive in Cuddalore district on Tuesday as district authorities are bracing themselves to handle any exigencies arising out of heavy rainfall following forecast of a cyclonic storm, brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

District Collector K. Balasubramaniam said all district officials had been instructed to remain on high alert to handle any emergency situation. All equipment required to meet emergency situations, including boats, electric saws, spare electric poles and cables, generators, and earth movers had been kept ready. Over 1 lakh sandbags were kept ready and Public Works Department officials had been instructed to be on alert to check for breach in waterbodies.

Mr. Balasubramaniam said the district administration was fully geared to ensure the safety of people and meet their basic requirements in emergency situations.

