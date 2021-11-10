NDRF team reaches Puducherry, Cuddalore

A scene at Rainbow Nagar in Puducherry on Wednesday. Special arrangement.

PUDUCHERRY

10 November 2021 23:29 IST

Relief shelters in villages on the banks of rivers set up; food being provided to affected people

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force have reached Puducherry and Cuddalore to assist the civil administration in case of any monsoon-related disaster.

The Puducherry region recorded 95 mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m on November 10. While Thirukannur received 75 mm rain during the period, Bahour region received 72 mm.

Two persons sustained injuries and 25 houses, including 21 huts, were damaged in rain-related incidents.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry on Wednesday, District Collector Purva Garg said since the onset of northeast monsoon, the region received a rainfall of 556.6mm. All the lakes and tanks in the region have almost reached their full capacity.

The Oussudu tank has reached a level of 3.17 m and Bahour tank 2.46 m.

Relief shelters in villages on the banks of rivers have been set up due to the release of water from Sathanur dam in Tiruvannamalai and Veedur dam in Villupuram, she said, adding necessary arrangements have been made to provide food to Scheduled Tribes people residing in Irulansandai, Kudiyiruppupalayam and Korkadu areas.

A total of 194 relief shelters have been opened in the region. As on Wednesday, 12, 500 food packets have been distributed to the residents of Puducherry, Oulgaret, Villianur and Bahour taluks, she said.

She advised the residents of Puducherry to move to the relief shelters in case of any emergency.

The heavy rain on Tuesday night caused inundation in several residential areas including Chellan Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Pavanan Nagar and Sankaradoss Swamigal Nagar. The civic authorities used pumpsets on Wednesday to drain water from these areas, said a revenue official.

According to an official in the Cuddalore district administration, shelter homes have been opened for people in case of an emergency. NDRF team has already reached the district to assist the administration in relief and rescue operations, he added.