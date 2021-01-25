NDMA team visits Puducherry

Members study best practices adopted during Cyclone Nivar

A five-member team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) led by Additional Secretary V. Thiruppugazh on Sunday visited Puducherry to study the best practices undertaken by the administration during the recent Cyclone Nivar.

At a review meeting held at the Chief Secretariat, Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Relief and Rehabilitation Ashok Kumar explained about various preventive measures taken by the administration to mitigate losses.

The NDMA team later visited the Emergency Operation Centre on the East Coast Road, Cyclone shelter in Nonankuppam and agricultural fields at Sivaranthagam.