NDA to finalise seat-sharing agreement on September 30

AINRC wants to stick to the Assembly election formula

The ruling National Democratic Alliance will meet again on September 30 to finalise seat-sharing for the local body polls in the Union Territory scheduled to start on October 21.

AINRC chief and Chief Minister N.Rangasamy, who heads the alliance, held a meeting on Monday at a private hotel to decide on the seat-sharing agreement.

Political sources said the AINRC wants to stick to the Assembly election formula.

The party contested 16 of the 30 Assembly constituencies, leaving nine to the Bharatiya Janata Party and five to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

“We have asked for the same formula to be adopted in the local body polls. A second round of discussion will be held on September 30,” said an AINRC member.

The BJP on the other hand had expressed a keen interest in contesting at least three of the five municipalities and four of the commune panchayats, said a source.

“As a national party we would like to contest more number of seats,” said a BJP leader.

AIADMK sources said the party was not given a respectable position in the Assembly election and should be given more seats.

The party is keen to contest at least two municipalities and three commune panchayats, said a political source.

“The alliance will continue for the local body polls. We only had the preliminary discussion. We will meet again,” said BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Surana.