NDA has failed to resolve financial crisis in U.T., says CPI (M)

July 07, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory of Puducherry is yet to get substantial additional funding since the AINRC-BJP alliance came to power, the CPI(M) in Puducherry has said.

In a statement, CPI(M) Secretary R. Rajangam, said even though the NDA is in power at the Centre and the Union Territory, no additional financial assistance has been received so far. On the contrary, the remaining revenue was also lost due to the introduction of GST, and the GST compensation had been phased out since June, 2022. In this connection, a recent RBI report has warned that smaller states including Puducherry, which have been receiving 10 per cent compensation, may also face a crisis as GST compensation was withdrawn, he said.

No new plan had been devised and Puducherry’s severe financial crisis persisted. On top of all this, the NDA had betrayed the people through its policies that led to non-opening of shuttered ration shops, closure of textile mills and privatisation of public assets and resources, he said.

Noting that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had been part of the NDA’s electoral campaign and manifesto release that offered tall promises to voters, was returning to Puducherry before another election was due, Mr. Rajangam hoped that she would initiate steps to resolve the deep-rooted economic crisis. These would include cancelling the legacy debt of about ₹11,000 crore, including the Union Territory in the ambit of the Central Finance Commission and provision of 100% funding for Centrally-Sponsored Schemes, he said.