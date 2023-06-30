NDA govt in U.T. a total failure, says Opposition leader

June 30, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Terming the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry a “complete failure”, Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva on Friday said the Union Territory was now being governed by the Lt. Governor.

Speaking at a conference to highlight the plight of employees working in government run-societies and corporations, the Opposition leader said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was not bothered about governance or implementation of poll promises.

“The Union Territory is now governed by the Lt. Governor. The L-G convenes meetings and takes decisions. People are approaching the Lt. Governor with their grievances. The elected Assembly has lost its relevance,’‘ the DMK convenor said.

The NDA, during the election campaign, had promised to revive textile mills and other defunct cooperative institutions, and prevail upon the Centre to waive legacy loans of Puducherry. None of these election promises had been implemented even two years after Mr. Rangasamy took over as Chief Minister, he said.

“Mr. Rangasamy had justified his alliance with the BJP. He had told voters that the alliance was necessary because the BJP was in power at the Centre, and it was important to have a smooth relationship with the Union government for the betterment of the Union Territory. But in the last two years, the Chief Minister has not been able to get anything beneficial for the Union Territory,” Mr. Siva said.

General secretary of AITUC Sethu Selvam, in his address, said hundreds of workers in government-run societies had not been paid their salary for months. The employees were finding it difficult to make ends meet, he claimed.

He said the conference adopted a resolution urging the government to allocate funds for salary disbursement.

The employees of defunct societies and corporations gathered under the banner of AITUC for the conference held near Swadeshi Mill complex.

