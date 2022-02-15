NDA govt. implementing schemes planned by previous regime: Former CM

It has nothing new to offer the people of Puducherry, says Narayanasamy

The All India N.R. Congress led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Union Territory has nothing new to offer the people of Puducherry besides implementing schemes evolved during the Congress-DMK regime, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

In a virtual statement, he said the Smart city Projects, the ₹200-crore tourism infrastructure development plans, road widening programmes and construction of grade separators connecting Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi signals were all conceived during the time of the Congress-DMK government.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy cannot take credit for these projects by either laying foundation or inaugurating them. In the last nine months, no new infrastructure schemes were evolved by the AINRC government, he said.

“The government has made 16 announcements pertaining to welfare schemes in the Budget session of the Assembly. None of these schemes, including the opening of textile mills, providing salary for workers in public sector undertakings and filling up vacancies in government departments, were implemented. The Chief Minister could only lay the foundation for schemes conceived during the Congress-DMK regime,” the former Chief Minister said.

Extending support to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K Stalin for his fight to protect the rights of State governments, Mr. Narayansamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to instigate Governors and Lt. Governors in Opposition-ruled States to create trouble for the elected governments.

“The same was done to the Congress government by Mr. Modi in the Union Territory while I was the Chief Minister . I have gone through the pains of running the administration fighting with the Centre. Now, the same situation has come to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The Centre was making deliberate attempts to create hurdles for the Opposition-ruled State governments with the sole aim of tarnishing their image, the senior Congress leader said.