NDA government in Puducherry is functioning smooth and alliance is ‘intact’, says Rangasamy

September 27, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy with Speaker R. Selvam and other dignitaries, at the ‘World Tourism Day’ celebrations in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy with Speaker R. Selvam and other dignitaries, at the ‘World Tourism Day’ celebrations in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday said the National Democratic Alliance was intact in the Union Territory. 

“The NDA government is functioning smooth and the alliance is strong in Puducherry,“ Mr. Rangasamy told reporters on the sidelines of the celebrations to mark the Tourism Day. He was asked about the continuation of All India N. R. Congress in the NDA following the exit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam from the alliance. “The alliance is strong in the Union Territory,” the Chief Minister said.

When asked further, the Chief Minister said the question about the AIADMK’s decision to quit the alliance should be put to the leadership of the Dravidian party. Mr. Rangasamy attended the Tourism Day celebrations along with Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Speaker R.Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan at a convention centre here. 

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the main source of revenue for the Puducherry government comes from the tourism industry. The government was keen to promote the hospitality sector. Along with the promotion of cultural and spiritual tourism, the government was according importance to village tourism, he added. 

Mobility for tourists

In her address, the Lt. Governor stressed on the need to provide more mobility to tourists by road and air.  “I have discussed with the Chief Minister about the government owning a helicopter for use by tourists. There should also be facility for ferry service also,” she said. 

Dr. Tamilisai said steps were being taken to acquire more land for the airport expansion. Land needs to be acquired on the Tamil Nadu side of the airport for carrying out runway expansion, she added. L. Sampath, MLA and D. Manikandan, Secretary, Tourism, were also present. 

