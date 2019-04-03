NDA fanning social unrest in the country, says Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday mounted a scathing attack on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for “fanning social unrest in the country with its casteist and communal policies”.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the party’s election manifesto in Chidambaram, he said that the BJP’s policies had wrought havoc among the base sections of the country and impeded their progress.

Although the BJP had made tall claims and came to power promising change, nothing had happened so far. On the other hand only the corporates and affluent sections had benefited from the BJP’s policies while poverty continued unabated, he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that all democratic forces had now come together to ensure the country’s progress. The secular parties in Tamil Nadu have come together under the DMK and this would be reflected at the national-level if the secular front is elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Appeal to voters

He called upon the electorate to keep in mind the inevitable need for protecting the constitution of the country and the nation from casteist and communal forces. Although federalism has been highlighted quite often, it has only been in paper as the gap between the Centre and the States have widened, Mr. Thirumavalavan added.

Earlier, campaigning at Vallampadugai near Chidambaram, the VCK leader exuded confidence that the DMK-led secular front would win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and the one in Puducherry by a huge margin.

Terming the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP and the PMK as an opportunistic one without any ideology, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the Narendra Modi-headed BJP government should be sent home to save democracy in the country.

Mr. Thirumavalavan also promised to take steps to construct a check dam across the Kollidam River if he was elected.