NDA doing ‘injustice’ to people who voted for their alliance in UT, says former Puducherry CM

PUDUCHERRY

30 June 2021 10:03 IST

Delay in allocating portfolios to Ministers will affect functioning of government, says V. Narayanasamy.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is doing “injustice” to the people who voted for their alliance in the Assembly election because of further delays in putting in place a proper government, former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

In a video message to the media on Tuesday night, he said more than 50 days after the election results were announced, the Chief Minister recently appointed his Cabinet colleagues. Even after the much-delayed swearing-in ceremony, the Ministers were yet to be allocated the portfolios, he said.

“Since March, the Union Territory was under the rule of an administrator. The entire administrative machinery has come to a standstill since then. The elections are over and after much delay, Ministers were appointed. But if the portfolio allocation was going to be delayed, the functioning of government will be affected further. The government will be doing injustice to the people who voted for the NDA,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also urged the government to announce compensation to the family of COVID-19 victims. The Congress government had announced its decision to sanction ₹1 lakh each to the family of those who lost their lives. The decision was not given approval by then Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, he said.

He also urged the government to conduct an enumeration of children who lost their parents due to the pandemic.