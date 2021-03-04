NDA alliance is strong in Puducherry, BJP leader says

Nominated legislator and BJP president V. Saminathan also announced the setting up of a manifesto committee

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was “strong and united” in the Union Territory, nominated legislator and BJP president V. Saminathan said here on Thursday.

“The alliance with AlNRC, AIADMK and PMK is continuing. We are strong and united. Minor issues will be sorted out through talks. The NDA will be meeting in the next two to three days,” he said to queries from reporters at the party office while announcing the setting up of a manifesto committee.

The manifesto committee was announced in the presence of Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Minister A. Namassivayam, who will be the chairman for the committee.

Mr. Saminathan did not reply to a question on who will head the alliance in the Union Territory. “It will be NDA alliance and we are in talks with Mr. Rangasamy [AINRC chief] and leaders of the AIADMK. Everything will be finalised in two to three days,” Mr. Saminathan said.

When asked about the delay in arriving at a seat sharing formula, Mr. Namassivayam, said even the Congress and DMK have not finalised the seats.

Mr. Meghwal said the manifesto would be people-centric and it would reflect the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the UT the BEST (business hub, education hub, spiritual hub and tourism hub). Mr. Namassivayam said a preliminary meeting of the committee was held on Thursday.

Vehicles would travel to all 30 constituencies, starting Friday, to collect the views of the public, he said adding that people’s wishes would be the party’s electoral commitment. Boxes would be kept at prominent places to collect suggestions from the public, he said. The committee, comprising 12 members, would hold consultative meetings with trade bodies, members from the tourism sector, students, educationalists and those working in the spiritual world, the former Minister said. Other members of the manifesto committee include ex-legislators P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, A. John Kumar, E. Theeppainthan, M. Ilango and nominated legislator S. Selvaganapathy.

Mr. Swaminathan also announced that a committee under Embalam R. Selvam would list out the wrong doings of the Congress government and also the unfulfilled electoral promises of the previous regime. It will be presented as a charge-sheet before the people, he added.