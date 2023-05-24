ADVERTISEMENT

NCPCR team visits Chidambaram for investigating whether forced virginity tests is being performed on girls

May 24, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

R.G. Anand, Member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights along with officials conducting an investigation at Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR

A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday visited Chidambaram and commenced its investigation in connection with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s allegation of forced virginity tests (two-finger tests) conducted on minor girls.

The team headed by NCPCR member R.G. Anand held inquiries with Pothu Dikshithars, the hereditary priests-cum-custodians of Sri Sabanayagar temple, to find out whether girls were subjected to forced virginity tests. The team also visited the Chidambaram All Women Police station and enquired with the Investigating officer on the cases booked against the Dikshithars.

Mr. Anand also held inquiries with doctors of Chidambaram General Hospital on the treatment provided to girl children. Later speaking to reporters, he said NCPCR had taken suo moto cognisance of the Governor’s interview. A detailed investigation was conducted and the team would submit its findings to the commission in three days, he added.

