NCPCR seeks report on sexual abuse of child by ex-DMK councillor in Cuddalore district

April 14, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) taking s uomoto cognisance of a report in The Hindu, “DMK ward councillor arrested, expelled from party for sexually abusing five-year-old girl in Cuddalore district,” has issued notice to the Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore district, seeking progress of investigation into the POCSO case registered against the accused.

The NCPCR, in its notice, sought a detailed report along with other documents within five days.

According to police, the accused, who is a correspondent of a private elementary school in Virudhachalam, had sexually abused the victim, a student UKG, in the school premises recently. The incident came to light when she complained of stomach ache on her return from her school on the evening of April 11. On being taken to hospital, doctors said she was subjected to sexual assault.

The child has been admitted to the Virudhachalam General Hospital. Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother at All Women’s Police Station in Virudhachalam, a case was registered against the correspondent of the school (who is also a retired school teacher) and he was arrested.