NCC is an investment in nation-building, says Bedi

Paying encomiums to National Cadet Corps for its role in national building, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday said, “NCC is the national investment to build the nation.”

Interacting at the Raj Nivas with NCC cadets from Puducherry who participated in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Lt. Governor said the organisation played a major role in developing leadership quality and friendship.

Recalling her association with NCC, Ms. Bedi said “ I used to wear three uniforms during my school days. One for school, one for sports and another for NCC. This hard work only helped me to participate in national-level competitions.”

She invited cadets to her weekend programme aimed at improving green cover and making Puducherry a water-rich region.

Prize winners

A release from Raj Nivas said four cadets belonging to NCC Directorate for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands had bagged gold medals in individual events such as best cadet. The directorate was adjudged winner of All India Nau Sainik Camp, the release said. The Lt. Governor felicitated those who participated in the parade. Colonel Jayachandran, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, attended the felicitation programme, the release added.