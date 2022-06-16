NCC group returns to shore after sailing expedition

35 boys and 25 girl cadets participated in the ‘Samudra Gaman’

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presenting certificates to NCC volunteers who returned after an ocean sailing expedition on Thursday. Home Minister A. Namassivayam is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A group of NCC boys and girls returned to shore after completing an ocean sailing expedition hosted by the NCC Group Headquarters here on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led a ceremony to welcome the group at the Thengaithittu fishing harbour.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, R. Baskar, MLA, P. T. Rudragoud, Director of School Education, D. Balaji, Director of Fisheries and NCC officials were also present.

In all, 35 boys and 25 girl cadets participated in the “Samudra Gaman”, an ocean sailing expedition held annually under the aegis of the NCC Directorate of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar in Chennai.

The expedition team included three Naval Officers, three Associate NCC officers and nine Permanent Instructors from NCC Naval Units.

The cadets, split into groups of six and accompanying instructor, had set out in three 27-foot-long non-motorised boats also called DK Whaler that harnesses wind force on June 6, the NCC said. They sailed from Puducherry to Karaikal through Cuddalore, Parangipettai and Poompuhar. On the return leg, they sailed along the same route up to Kalapet and culminated the expedition at Thengaithittu Fishing harbour, traversing a total distance of 302 km in 11 days.

During the expedition, the team undertook social service activities such as beach cleaning, anti plastic awareness, blood donation, tree plantation, old age home visits, an awareness rally against child labour and adventure sports such as kayaking and scuba diving.