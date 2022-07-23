NCC Director General visits Group Headquarters
Director General of NCC, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh visited the NCC Group Headquarters here on Friday. He was accompanied by Deputy Director General of TN, P&AN Directorate Atul Kumar Rastogi.
On his arrival, the Director General was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the tri-service cadets of Group Headquarters. Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Puducherry, Colonel Som Raj Gulia gave a detailed briefing about the activities of the Group.
He visited the baffle range established at the Group Headquarters and Naval training camp held for the cadets at Chunnambar . The DG lauded the work done by the cadets and staff during Ocean Sailing Expedition and Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, the NCC said in a release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.