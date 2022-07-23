NCC Director General visits Group Headquarters

Director General of NCC, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh interacting with cadets during his visit to NCC Group Headquarters

Director General of NCC, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh visited the NCC Group Headquarters here on Friday. He was accompanied by Deputy Director General of TN, P&AN Directorate Atul Kumar Rastogi.

On his arrival, the Director General was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the tri-service cadets of Group Headquarters. Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Puducherry, Colonel Som Raj Gulia gave a detailed briefing about the activities of the Group.

He visited the baffle range established at the Group Headquarters and Naval training camp held for the cadets at Chunnambar . The DG lauded the work done by the cadets and staff during Ocean Sailing Expedition and Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, the NCC said in a release.