NCC cadets set sail on an oceanic adventure to Karaikal

An adventurous group of NCC boys and girls joined an ocean sailing expedition hosted by the NCC Group in Puducherry on Tuesday.

In all, 35 boy and 25 girl cadets participated in the ‘Samudragami’ ocean sailing expedition held annually under the aegis of the NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar in Chennai. The expedition would sail from Thengaithittu to Karaikal through Cuddalore.

On the return leg they would sail up to Kalapet and culminate the expedition at Thengathittu thus traversing a total distance of over 200 nautical miles (406 km).

According to the NCC, during the expedition the team would undertake social service activities such as pollution awareness drives, coastal clean ups, sapling planting and adventure-related activities including scuba diving and kayaking.

In the morning, Education Minister R. Kamalakannan flagged off the expedition from the Thengaithittu harbour in the presence of Deputy Director General NCC Directorate (TN,P & AN), Commodore Malay K. Kukreti and Col. K. Jayachandran, Group Commander, NCC Puducherry.

Mr. Kamalakannan exhorted all cadets to remain true to the NCC motto of “Unity and Discipline” and complimented them for volunteering to go on this arduous journey. Mr. Kukreti, a marine commando himself, stressed on the importance of inculcating a spirit of adventure. T. Djeamourthy, Ariyankuppam MLA, also addressed the cadets.

The cadets underwent extensive training in sailing and survival techniques before starting the journey.