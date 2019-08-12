NCC cadets pedal for a cleaner environment

As many as 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets on Monday took out a cycle rally for a distance of 95 km between Puducherry and Mamallapuram to spread awareness about the importance of a clean environment as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The rally was flagged off by Malay Kukreti, Deputy Director General of NCC Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman at the NCC Group headquarters in Lawspet.

Passing the baton

According to an official, the cadets after reaching Mamallapuram will hand over the baton to the Chennai NCC group who in turn will pass it on to cadets of Andhra Pradesh’s NCC Directorate.

The pan India rally will culminate in Delhi before October 2.

Earlier, the cadets participated in a cleaning drive and planted saplings at the Group Headquarters here.