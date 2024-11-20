Navodaya school extends deadline

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Periyakalapet has extended the last date for online registration for admission through lateral entry selection test (LEST) against vacant seats to classes IX and XI (session 2025-26) till November 26. A press note said candidates can apply free of cost by visiting the following links: For class IX LEST 2025: https://cbseitms.nic.in/2024/nvsix/; for class XI LEST 2025: https://cbseitms.nic.in/2024/nvsxi_11/

The correction window for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates in the category fields, urban-rural selection, disability and medium of examination will remain open for two days after the last date of submission of online applications, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti said.

