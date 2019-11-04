‘Navigate Neyveli’ mobile application launched

A mobile app, ‘Navigate Neyveli’ has been launched during the “JASCOFEST”, a college festival, showcasing the talents and skills of students of the college in the areas of science, arts and culture.

The app helps in finding locations of any residential quarters, offices of utility services, commercial establishments situated in the Neyveli township with a precision of less than 50 metres.

R. Vikraman, Director, HR, NLCIL, launched the app and opened the festival which has been revived this year after a hiatus.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts taken by the team led by V. Suresh, assistant professor and consisting of 300 students of the college covering 25,000 locations in creating this app. The app will be of use to the people of Neyveli as well as general public, he said.

Mr. Vikraman, who is also patron, Jawahar Education Society, Neyveli, also expressed happiness that the “JASCOFEST-2019” has been renewed after a gap of few years. He said that such festivals would help students to exhibit their inherent talents.

Colleges should not only inculcate educational values among students but also nurture the talents in extra-curricular activities, which would make education wholesome and inclusive, he said.

Cash award

Mr. Vikraman handed over a cash award of ₹5,000 to Prof. Suresh for leading the team that developed the app. V.T. Chandrasekaran, Principal of Jawahar Science College, S. Gnanasambandam, Secretary/JES, M. Mohamed Abdul Kader, Secretary/JSC, V. Mohan, HOD/Computer Science, took part in the event.