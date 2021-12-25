Naval ships illuminated

PUDUCHERRY

25 December 2021 00:23 IST

The Indian Naval ships ‘Bangaram’ and ‘Baratang’ will be illuminated and anchored off the Promenade rock beach on the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

A press note said the illuminated ships would be on view from 5.50 p.m. to 11.59 p.m. The ships would be anchored off the coast to showcase various aspects of the Indian Navy and encourage the young generation to join the Armed Forces, the note said.

