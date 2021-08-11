Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his chamber on Tuesday.
The visit was a courtesy call, a press note said.
Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his chamber on Tuesday.
The visit was a courtesy call, a press note said.
Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 12:44:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/naval-officer-calls-on-cm/article35846880.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.