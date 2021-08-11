Puducherry

Naval officer calls on CM

Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his chamber on Tuesday.

The visit was a courtesy call, a press note said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 12:44:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/naval-officer-calls-on-cm/article35846880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY