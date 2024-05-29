‘Natyashastra’ is likely a shared heritage of Eurasia, says Padma Subrahmanyam

As the big screen played an excerpt of a younger Padma Subrahmanyam performing an experimental choreography, ‘Jatayu Moksham’, synchronised with Tchaikovsky’s fantasy overture Romeo and Juliet, the silence in the hall was of the kind when an audience soaks in the brilliance of a tour de force before breaking into applause.

And, what could exceed a two-dimensional appreciation of her artistic feat than to have the multi-faceted Bharatanatyam doyenne and Padma Vibhushan awardee in their midst?

Ms. Subrahmanyam was at the Alliance Francaise recently for a lecture-demonstration, “Natya Sasthra for Bharathiya Aesthetics” under the auspices of the regional centre of the Indira Gandhi Centre for The Arts (IGNCA).

The Bharatanatyam-Tchaikovsky synthesis was one of the examples that Ms. Subrahmanyam laid out to postulate that the Natyashastra, which codified the visual language of performing arts, was something of a cultural common for a vaster geography.

The Bharatanatyam dancer-choreographer, who is also a scholar and author, felt that as the earliest treatise on music, dance, drama and poetics, sage Bharatha’s Natyashastra was conceptualised for the whole Indian sub-continent and beyond.

‘Global art’

It is perhaps because of the grand scale on which the foundational text, regarded as the fifth Veda, is envisioned that a dance form with origins in Tamil Nadu like Bharatanatyam, has transcended boundaries to become global art, she added.

It took over a century of research by several scholars across the world, including in France, to determine that the Sanskrit treatise comprised 36/37 chapters. However, in the lack of consensus on its antiquity, scholars have assigned for its origin a date range of a thousand years, from 500 BCE to 500 AD, Ms. Subrahmanyam said.

Referring to her own extensive research, and book, “Natya Sastra & National Unity”, Ms. Subrahmanyam hypothesised that the Natyashastra may have been written in the early phase of the Treta Yuga---the second in the construct of four ages in Hindu philosophy---and could be contemporaneous to the period of the Ramayana and its author Valmiki.

This, she reasoned, was chiefly because the lack of mention of Rama or Krishna anywhere in the treatise suggested that its conception predated their manifestation. Moreover, her research led to the discovery that the last chapter of the Natyshastra, which is structured in a poser-response form, mentions Valmiki in the group of rishis who sought answers from Bharatha.

“If the Ramayana is a shared legacy for the whole of Indian sub-continent, perhaps even Asia, awareness should be created that the Natyashastra, too, is a common cultural heritage for a larger geographical region”.

In fact, Bharatha’s reference to the “jumbudweepa” (a puranic geographical outlay) led her to conclude that the Natyashastra was conceived for the continental span of Eurasia. “Seen in this light, France too has a rightful claim to the legacy of the Natyshastra.”

Turning to the concept of aesthetics, demonstrated by her students Mahati Kannan (dance) and Gayatri Kannan (recital), she pointed out that “natya” encompassed not just dance, but music, theatre and poetry.

Angika pedagogy

The angika pedagogy that she had reconstructed from 108 karanas (depiction of dance movement in temple sculptures) gives a sense of the challenge of mastering any, or all, of the abhinaya aspects.

The influence of the “karanas”--- not postures but movements frozen in a given moment---in dances, from classical Koodiyattam and Kathakali to folk art forms like Therukoothu, illustrates that the Natyashastra is a living tradition and a common technical-aesthetic fount for the performing arts. In fact, the Indian theatre tradition demands that the artists act and dance to communicate, Ms. Subrahmanyam noted.

Bharatha classified the art of abhinaya into four domains--- angika (physical), vachika (verbal), aaharya (external such as costume/makeup) and sattvika (bhava), while “rasa”, in its quintessence, can be understood as the experience of aesthetics, she said.

“Aesthetics, in the Bharathiya philosophical tradition, is not the assimilation of beauty at the intellectual or emotional level, but experiencing it on a transcendent spiritual plane,” she added.

Before she was felicitated by Laurent Jalicous, Alliance Francaise Director, Satish Nallam, AFP president, Ashish Khokar, Bengaluru-based scholar and J. Gopal, IGNCA regional director, Ms. Subrahmanyam set apart time for an audience interaction.

And, this picture of one of modern-day’s outstanding scholars of Natyashastra, addressing questions from the next generation of dance exponents, seemed all the more apposite for a thorough exploration of a treatise that is composed as a back-and-forth between Bharatha and rishis.

