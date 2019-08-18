Puducherry

‘Nativity certificate should be made mandatory’

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has asked the government to make nativity certificate mandatory for engineering and medical admissions in the Union Territory. Puducherry unit secretary of CPI A.M. Salim in a statement said recent controversies related to medical and engineering admissions done by the Centralised Admission Committee was because of the anomalies in issuance of residence certificates. Fake residence certificates were produced to get admission in medical courses. The practice of producing residence certificate for admission had deprived native students from getting admission in medical courses, he said.

Instead of residence certificate, the government should make nativity certificate as the basis for admission in engineering and medical courses, he said.

