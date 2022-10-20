National Workshop on managing fungal infections held in Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 20, 2022 01:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Babu Daniel, fifth from left, principal advisor, PIMS, releasing the workshop manual at the fourth national workshop on mycology held recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4th national workshop on mycology hosted by the Department of Microbiology, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was held recently against the backdrop of an increase in immuno-compromised patients post COVID-19 and the number of fungal infections.

One of the objectives of the three-day workshop held annually was to train microbiologists on the basic techniques for identification of devastating rhino-cerebral fungal infections as a complication of COVID-19 infection, a press note said.

During the inauguration, Babu Daniel, principal adviser, PIMS, released the workshop manual.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Jacob Purty, Director-Principal, PIMS spoke about the importance of research in diagnostic microbiology.

The entirely hands-on workshop attracted participants from across the country.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The resource persons included Reba Kanungo, former Dean-Research and HoD Microbiology, PIMS, Shivaprakash, faculty from PGIMER, Chandigarh, Anupama, Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Jayanthi Savio, St. Johns Medical college and Vinaykumar Hallur), AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar.

During the workshop, the participants were trained on various testing methods of identification of fungus including PCR, rapid methods for identification for newer fungi and the treatment modalities of fungal infections. The problems related to anti-fungal drug resistance, testing methods and the ways to tackle it were also discussed, the press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
public health/community medicine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app