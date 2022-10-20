National Workshop on managing fungal infections held in Puducherry

Babu Daniel, fifth from left, principal advisor, PIMS, releasing the workshop manual at the fourth national workshop on mycology held recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 4th national workshop on mycology hosted by the Department of Microbiology, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was held recently against the backdrop of an increase in immuno-compromised patients post COVID-19 and the number of fungal infections.

One of the objectives of the three-day workshop held annually was to train microbiologists on the basic techniques for identification of devastating rhino-cerebral fungal infections as a complication of COVID-19 infection, a press note said.

During the inauguration, Babu Daniel, principal adviser, PIMS, released the workshop manual.

Anil Jacob Purty, Director-Principal, PIMS spoke about the importance of research in diagnostic microbiology.

The entirely hands-on workshop attracted participants from across the country.

The resource persons included Reba Kanungo, former Dean-Research and HoD Microbiology, PIMS, Shivaprakash, faculty from PGIMER, Chandigarh, Anupama, Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Jayanthi Savio, St. Johns Medical college and Vinaykumar Hallur), AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar.

During the workshop, the participants were trained on various testing methods of identification of fungus including PCR, rapid methods for identification for newer fungi and the treatment modalities of fungal infections. The problems related to anti-fungal drug resistance, testing methods and the ways to tackle it were also discussed, the press note said.