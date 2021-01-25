National Voters’ Day celebrated in Puducherry

The programme hosted at the Kamban Kalai Arangam was aimed at spreading awareness among future voters and first-time voters for effective participation in the electoral process.

The Elections Department on Monday presented awards across various categories to reward efforts to enhance elector engagement in the democratic process as part of the National Voters’ Day celebrations.

The theme set by the the Election Commission of India for the 11th National Voters’ Day across the country was “Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy”.

The programme hosted at the Kamban Kalai Arangam was aimed at spreading awareness among future voters and first-time voters for effective participation in the electoral process.

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Secretary, delivered the presidential address, felicitated the first-time voters and gave away prizes to officers, staff and other stakeholders.

Purva Garg, District Election Officer, Puducherry felicitated the first time voters. Shurbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, presided. L. Kumar, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, and B. Thillaivel, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, also spoke.

In keeping with the custom of awarding the best electoral practices, the following officers and staff were selected for the State award under the following categories:

The Best ERO Award was given to Asvin Chandru, Sub-Collector, Revenue (South)-cum-Electoral Registration Officer-I for Mannadipet, Thirubhuvanai and Oussudu Assembly constituencies in recognition of his endeavours in prompt registration of electors and maintaining error-free elector rolls.

Best Nodal Officer was awarded to V. Arulmurugan, assistant professor, Pondicherry University, Karaikal, and A. Meiappane, associate professor, Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology, Puducherry.

Best Nodal Officer Award (Electoral Literacy Club — Schools) for various SVEEP activities during 2019 and 2020 was given to D. Victor Inparaj, lecturer in English, Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School, Puducherry; S. Suguna, TGT St. Patrick Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Puducherry; K. Sivasubramanian, TGT, Thillaiyadi Valliyammai Govt. High School, Kadhirgamam; S. Subramaniyan, TGT, Maraimalaiadigal Govemment Higher Secondary School, Embalam.

Sathya Special School was selected as the Best Civil Service Organisation for their contribution in facilitating the Election Department to bring differently-abled persons on roll.

Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic, the Election Department organised an online competition for college and school students from January 18 to 22.

Students from 246 government and private schools and about 90 colleges participated in this event. Online competitions that were conducted includes essay writing (Tamil and English), slogan writing (Tamil and English), poster painting and quiz. The respective District Election Officers also celebrated National Voters’ Day on the district-level at Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.