National Unity Week to be observed from Nov.19 to 25

November 18, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma on Saturday administered the national integration pledge to the officers and staff of the Chief Secretariat.

In a circular, Deputy Secretary to Government, P Sundararajan said the administration of the pledge was part of the government’s decision to observe November 19 to 25 as ‘National Unity Week’ (Quami Ekta Week). The pledge was administered on Saturday, since November 19 (Sunday) is a holiday, the circular said.

While the Chief Secretary administered the pledge to the staff in English, Secretary to Government Muthamma administered the pledge in Tamil.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT