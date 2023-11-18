ADVERTISEMENT

National Unity Week to be observed from Nov.19 to 25

November 18, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary of Puducherry. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma on Saturday administered the national integration pledge to the officers and staff of the Chief Secretariat.

In a circular, Deputy Secretary to Government, P Sundararajan said the administration of the pledge was part of the government’s decision to observe November 19 to 25 as ‘National Unity Week’ (Quami Ekta Week). The pledge was administered on Saturday, since November 19 (Sunday) is a holiday, the circular said.

While the Chief Secretary administered the pledge to the staff in English, Secretary to Government Muthamma administered the pledge in Tamil.

