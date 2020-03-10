National Science Day held at Annamalai University

Mylswamy Annadurai, scientist and Chairman, National Design and Research Forum, highlighted the contributions of women in the field of science and technology and he added that if more chances were might be given to women, India will progress more in all fields.

Addressing the theme “Women in Science” as part of the National Science Day 2020 celebrations at Annamalai University, Mr. Annadurai also told students that those who are learning in the mother tongue language in school level can achieve more in all walks of life.

Maximum achievers in the world hailed from rural and poor families, hence the student community should concentrate to achieve their dream, he said.

The students community should utilise resources, which are available in and around them, said the scientist who is the Vice-President of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology.

N. Krishna Mohan, Registrar (i/c), welcomed the gathering. Vice-Chancellor V. Murugesan presided over the function and delivered the presidential address.

M. Srinivasan, Member-Syndicate, Dean, Faculty of Marine Sciences, and S. Kabilan, Dean, Faculty of Science, also spoke.

As part of the science day celebrations, various competitions were conducted at interdepartmental level in the Faculties of Science & Marine Sciences and school level.

Prizes and certificates were distributed to 10 research scholars, 44 university students and 66 school students in and around Chidambaram and Nagapattinam districts.

***

SBV celebrates National Science Day

The National Science Day 2020 was celebrated at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth to denote the discovery of the Raman Effect by celebrated Indian physicist and Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman.

An elocution contest on the theme “Women in Science” as notified by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, was conducted for undergraduate students of the constituent colleges of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth.

Winners of the elocution as well as an innovation contest were felicitated by Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice-Chancellor of SBV with cash awards.

He also released the SBV’s revised policy on “Healthcare incubation and Startup”.

On the occasion, Prof. Parija said that, “constant introspection, scientific temper and indigenous thinking is the need of the hour.”

Startup India is a unique initiative by the Government of India to propel young professionals to choose entrepreneurship as a cherished career option.

The Healthcare incubation and startup facilitated at SBV would go a long way in encouraging innovation in health sciences that would eventually pave way for technology transfer in nodal areas that would be economically viable for all the stakeholders, he said. As a part of the endeavour, SBV will promulgate startup activities culminating in technology transfer for societal development, he added.

***

Chronic kidney disease on the rise: study

A survey by Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital has found a surprisingly high magnitude of chronic kidney disease in rural Puducherry.

D. Rajagovindan, Director of SVMCH, said the survey among 500 people in 13 villages of Puducherry found that 24% people above 50 years of age had chronic kidney disease.

This study was done by P. Ravi Kumar, Amol Rambhau Dongre and a team from the Department of Nephrology and Department of Community and was supported by the SMVMCH management.

Though there is a rise in CKD problem globally, the magnitude of the disease in this region is much higher than expected, Dr. Ravi Kumar said.

Dr. Ravikumar and Dr. Amol Rambhau Dongre suspected the role of environmental origin of this problem as it has been linked to environmental toxins in the past research in other coastal belts in India and elsewhere.

Terminal stage of CKD leads to reduced quality of life in patients, sudden death and financial burden to patients and their caregivers.

The study found that the problem increases with rise in age, poor nutrition and presence of other chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

***

Free health screening camp

Pondicherry University and Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre Pvt Ltd, Apollo White Dental, and Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd, arranged a three-day free diabetes, basic eye test and dental screening camp at the student service centre on the university campus.

Free screening was given to all faculty members, officers, non-teaching staff and their families.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the camp.

Contributed by M. Dinesh Varma