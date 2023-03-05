ADVERTISEMENT

National Safety Day observed at NLCIL

March 05, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Speaking after hoisting the Safety Flag, Prasanna Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL called upon the employees to accord topmost priority to safety

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) observed the 52nd National Safety Day on its premises on Saturday by administering a safety pledge to its employees. According to a release, National Safety Day is observed every year to remind employers, employees, and others concerned of their responsibilities in making the workplace safer.

Speaking after hoisting the Safety Flag, Prasanna Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL called upon the employees to accord topmost priority to safety. He urged the workers and employees of NLCIL to strive towards achieving the goal of zero-incident safety culture through stringent measures.

NLCIL Directors, Mohan Reddy (Project and Planning), Suresh Chandra Soman (Mines and Finance), Samir Swarup (Human Resources), Neeraj Kumar, Chief General Manager (Safety) and employees of various departments were present.

